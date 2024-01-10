DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Neighborhoods across the Triangle are cleaning up today after severe storms that hit Tuesday. Many people are seeing fallen trees and flooding. In Durham, the storm brought a scare for people living on Thetford Road.

“I was in the kitchen, she was in the bedroom, the house kind of shook, and the wind was blowing as hard as I’ve heard it blow in a while, and the next thing I know… kapow,” Paul Cook, a homeowner there, said.

The Cook family’s three cars were crushed by a massive tree that fell during the storm.

“It was a big boom,” Cook said.

Cook says despite the strong winds, he didn’t expect any trees to fall as they had an arborist come out last year to check the health and stability of the oldest trees in the yard.

“We were looking to see if some of these taller trees might need to come out, and he said he would not do anything with any of them because they were all in great shape,” Cook said.

But Tuesday’s storm brought wind gusts of over 45 miles per hour to Durham, which meant even strong trees came toppling over. Less than a mile away from the Cook’s home, a portion of Hope Valley Road was shut down Wednesday morning as crews removed a fallen tree blocking the road.

For the Cook family, even with a tree across their driveway, they say the calm after the storm has shown them a real sense of community.

“We have a great neighborhood, in just a matter of hours, out of about 200 homes, probably about 40-50 neighbors reached out, ‘What can we do to help?’” Cook said.

With more severe weather expected on Friday, tree removal crews say if you’re worried about a tree on your property, call a removal service as soon as possible to have those trees looked at.