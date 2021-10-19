Clerks forced onto floor at gunpoint during 2 armed robberies, Durham County deputies say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham County officials are looking for a gunman they said robbed two businesses on Monday.

In both instances, the robber forced clerks to lie on the floor at gunpoint, officials said.

The first incident happened around 12:45 p.m. at Cricket Wireless in the 3700 block of Wake Forest Highway, according to a news release from the Durham County Sheriff’s Office.

“After receiving the money from the cash register in the store, the robber then forced the clerk to open the safe and give him the cash from inside,” the news release said.

The thief then fled, but not before forcing the clerk to lie on the floor.

About nine hours later the same thief hit a BP gas station, the news release said.

That incident was reported just after 10:10 p.m. at the Family Fare in the 5100 block of Guess Road, according to deputies.

In the second robbery, the gunman “threatened the clerk with a handgun (and) forced them to hand over money from the cash register,” the news release said.

The thief also ordered the clerk to lie on the floor. Then, the armed robber fled, officials said.

No one was injured in the two robberies.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Durham County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division Tip Line at 919-560-7151.

Tipsters may also call Durham Crimestoppers at 919-683-1200 where all calls are anonymous and callers could be eligible for a cash reward.