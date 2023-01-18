DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s not a secret that Durham is still struggling with gun violence.

In an effort to reach the younger demographic, Durham County Sheriff Clarence F. Birkhead is now scheduled to host a conversation series with Durham Public Schools about gun violence.

What makes this partnership different than others?

The community conversations, that begin next month, will directly follow the free play “State of Urgency”. CBS 17 previously reported that the city play focuses on an array of topics which include racism, police brutality and shootings.

“This is a great opportunity for all students, families, law enforcement, school administrators, counselors, and other support groups to have an honest and upfront dialogue in a safe space to address this critical issue plaguing our local community and country. We invite every school across Durham County to attend, participate and join us,” Birkhead said. “I’ve had the opportunity to see this play and was moved by its strong message to open up communication between our young people about the devastating impact gun violence has.”

The play originally debut in Durham’s Hillside High School in 2021 after it was written by the school’s former drama director.

The director said he did research when writing this play by talking to families and students impacted by gun violence, and he said the scenes portrayed are very real.

“With so much violence and unrest going on in the world, it was easy for me to consider a show that would address social justice issues such as gun violence,” Drama Director Wendell Tabb said. “My commitment to our school and community led me to create an original play to address these social issues. I am proud of the voices that Hillside students have given to these topics that are having a major impact on their lives daily.”

There will be seven performances, with the first taking place Feb. 15 inside the Gattis-Tab Theater inside Hillside High School.