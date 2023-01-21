DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — New doors opened in Durham for students on Saturday, giving them opportunities to get into STEM fields.

“Coding is really the language of the future, it’s machine-readable, so it communicates to all devices like GPS systems, computers, phones, anything you use on a day-to-day basis, even microwaves,” said Teresa Hartsfield, the founder of Code Wiz.

Code Wiz opened their doors in Durham on Saturday, it’s an after-school program that teaches children and young teens all things coding and robotics.

“It brings exposure to kids into STEM fields and it allows them to be able to learn critical thinking skills,” Hartsfield said.

She says she learned coding and robotics as she got older, and now she wants to make it easier for younger people to learn.

“It was difficult to learn it at an older age, so I just think if kids can learn it at a younger age, it’s a lot easier,” Hartsfield said.

She says with nothing like this in Durham, she wants Code Wiz to be a trailblazer.

“I think for kids who stay here in Durham, they could eventually work for a lot of these big tech companies,” Hartsfield said. “There are so many jobs that are out there, and obviously not enough people to fill those jobs.”

And even on day one, parents were there enrolling their children into the program, saying they’re excited to have their young ones be part of the future.

“School has a lot of things going, but not with technology like this program,” one parent said.