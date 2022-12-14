Photos show Dwight Martin close to the time of the 1993 incidents (left) and his booking photo after his Monday arrest. (Courtesy Durham Police)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A 64-year-old Durham man was put in handcuffs 29 years after the crimes he has been charged with, the Durham Police Department said Wednesday.

Durham police said Dwight Martin was arrested Monday and faces the charges of first-degree rape and first-degree sex offense. Police say these charges are connected to two incidents of sexual assault that took place in 1993.

The two incidents, according to the investigation of Durham Police’s Cold Case Unit, took place at the same location in June 1993. That location was near the intersection of Pettigrew and West Chapel Hill streets.

Martin was linked to these crimes through a sexual assault kit initiative, according to Durham police. Their Code Case Unit “received a hit” from the Combined DNA Index System, allowing them to make the connection.

Following Martin’s arrest Monday, he was taken into the custody of the Durham County Jail under a $1 million secured bond.

Anyone who has been a victim of sexual assault near this location and wants to report it is asked to contact Investigator H.P. Brown at 919-560-4440 ext. 29461. Also, anyone with information related to these crimes and Martin can contact CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.