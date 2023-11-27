DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – With colder temperatures moving into the area, volunteers are searching the streets of Durham to make sure some of the homeless population has a place to stay warm.

Two teams with boxes of pastries and coolers of hot chocolate can be seen rolling around in minivans. Justin Redding knows what it’s like to be without a place to stay during the winter.

“It’s been a lot of many nights, cold nights,” Redding said. “I used to sleep in cars when I was young. I used to eat out of trash cans and stuff to eat.”

The Durham Rescue Mission’s latest operation aims to help those in a similar position as volunteers offer up a warm shelter.

“One time, that was me out there on the streets, homeless, not knowing where I was going to get my next meal, not knowing where I was going to sleep that night,” Durham Rescue Mission Chaplain Lynn Holloway said.

The hope is that some will take advantage of space where mats will be placed down for people to sleep if needed. This comes as the potential for hypothermia and frostbite grows.

“One year, we did save somebody from frostbite,” Holloway said. “We found him laying in somebody’s lot and got him in here and got him warmed up.”

The Durham Rescue Mission set a record last week by housing 511 people in one day. And the expectation is that those numbers may go up as winter approaches.

“They’ve changed my life,” Redding said. “They changed my perspective and mindset on a lot of things.”

The mission plans to create more space for an influx of people.