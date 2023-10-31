DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The weather made an impact on hundreds of Durham elementary school students walking and biking to school.

Around 300 students at Eastway Elementary started their day walking or biking to school as part of Durham Public Schools’ “Walk, Bike and Roll to School” event.

They started heading for school a little earlier than planned in order to beat the rain and the dropping temperatures, especially with some kids not even wearing jackets.

“We adjust as we go. That’s what we do in elementary school, we make it work and we make it happen,” said John Guffey, assistant principal at Eastway.

Rodrika Hall joined her son for his ride to school Tuesday morning. She made sure they were properly dressed for it.

“Just trying to get over here as quick as we can before the rain came down and we did, we didn’t get wet,” Hall said.

Durham police were involved in the event, guiding the students and reinforcing safety measures like the importance of using crosswalks and following traffic rules.