DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Ides of March were not good for Julius Caesar but they could be for Durham residents looking to do some grocery shopping for St. Patrick’s Day.

On March 15, a new Publix supermarket at Marketplace at Ellis Crossing will hold its grand opening beginning at 7 a.m., according to a news release.

The 46,791-square-foot store at 1065 Yunis Road will employ about 130 associates.