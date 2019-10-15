Commercial building fire under investigation in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A fire investigation is underway after a structure fire on Tuesday morning.

According to a news release from the Durham Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to structure fire in the 1000 block of Fayetteville St. at 3:33 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

37 firefighters, as well as several Durham County EMS units, and several Durham PD units responded to the call.

When they arrived on scene, flames could be seen coming from the roof of the building, which CBS 17 has confirmed is a car wash and barber shop.

Within 20 minutes, the fire was under control and firefighters noted heavy damage to the roof and interior of the building.

The building is in between tenants and is situated next to a strip mall.

Police and fire officials are not calling the fire suspicious at this time, but the fire is under investigation, with a number of units remaining on scene.

No injuries were reported.

This story will be updated.

