DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two days after a Bull City United outreach worker was arrested on drug charges, police have not released any new information on the arrest and the community is left with questions and concerns.

As CBS 17 previously reported, Bull City United outreach worker Nicole Taybron, 40, was arrested earlier this week on a charge of possession with intent to sell and deliver crack cocaine.

Bull City United is made up a group of violence interrupters and outreach workers who work to prevent violence in the target areas of the city through mediations, but this week Taybron found herself on the other side of the law.

According to her arrest warrant, she was caught with seven grams of crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

County officials confirmed with CBS 17 on Thursday that Taybron is an employee of Bull City United and she was hired on September 6.

County officials told CBS 17 they cannot comment on the arrest because it is a legal matter and officials have not said if she has been suspended from the program.

CBS 17 reached out to Durham Police multiple times on Thursday and Friday to get a copy of Taybron’s arrest report but officials with police said it was not ready to be released to the public.

Durham community activist Sheryl Smith said she was concerned when she heard that a member of Bull City United was arrested on drug charges.

“We’re giving them millions and millions of dollars in our tax dollars and the crime is still happening, and the one that’s part of the group is committing crime, so now what are we supposed to think?” Smith said. “We need to know we can trust them.”

CBS 17 attempted to speak with Taybron at her home on Thursday and Friday, but she never came to the door.

A requirement of the Bull City United employees is they need to be familiar with certain high crime areas of the city and they need to have experience in “high risk street activity.”

Smith questions how the county is selecting these employees to make sure they are not still involved in criminal activity.

“Are you interviewing, are you doing background checks, how are they hiring them?” Smith said.

CBS 17 reached out to all of the Durham County Commissioners about this arrest to see if they had a reaction and if they had information on the hiring process for members of Bull City United, but no one was available to speak with us on Friday.

Commissioner Wendy Jacobs told CBS 17 to reach out to county staff and the other county commissioners have not yet responded.

Durham County officials would not answer specific questions about the hiring process.

On Thursday, Durham Mayor Pro Tem Mark Anthony Middleton sent CBS 17 this response through text:

“While I am saddened to learn of this arrest without knowing anything about the person’s guilt or innocence, I remain convinced of the value of the dangerous and critical work of Bull City United.”

Middleton said the arrest of one person is not a reflection of the entire organization.

The most report presented to city council members on Thursday, September 8th, showed Bull City United members had done 1,365 mediations in the last year.

But Smith is still demanding transparency from city and county leaders about this organization, as she said she would like to see Bull City United hold a public forum with the community to let them know more about the work they do.

“I think voters need to know where their tax dollars are going,” Smith said.

According to the county’s recent budget, Durham County is spending almost $400,000 this fiscal year on Bull City United operations, staffing, and vehicles.

According to Durham city officials, the city is spending $935,488 this fiscal year on Bull City United.