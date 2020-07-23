Community gathers to remember 12-year-old Durham boy shot, killed by stray bullet

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham community came together Wednesday evening to remember Tyvien McLean.

The 12-year-old boy was struck and killed by a stray bullet. His family and friends are heartbroken over the loss.

“Ty you were loved. I am love. We are love,” Tamecia McLean, his mother said.

Tamecia told the crowd she’s not one for the spotlight, but she wanted people to know who her son was and how he would be remembered.

“Very energetic. Strong like an ox, very smart and a loving person. If he meet anyone of you guys guess what you’re his friend,” she explained.

Tyvien was struck by a stray bullet early Wednesday morning. Family members said he was in a friend’s apartment in the Cornwallis Road public housing complex on East Weaver Street at the time.

Police said two groups outside exchanged gunfire and a bullet came through the window, striking Tyvien in the head. He died Monday.

“I have no answers as to why this happened to a child,” Coretta Saunders, Tyvien’s godmother said.

The group, Religious Coalition for Nonviolent Durham, organized the event.

“Look over to your neighbor and say we are tired, we are fed up, we are fed up. We are going to save our babies. We are going to save our babies,” Ashley Canady, a family friend said.

Advocates said gun violence is all too common in this community.

The family urging anyone with information on the shooting to give police a call.