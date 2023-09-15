DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people are facing drug charges after the Durham County Sheriff’s Office received tips from the community about each case, deputies said Friday.

Deputies said the first of the two arrests took place Wednesday night in the area of Main Street and Elm Street.

After receiving multiple complaints about drug activity in the area, DCSO’s Anti-Crime/Narcotics Unit and Strike Team members said they arrested Brian Terrell Holder.

He was found with crack cocaine at the scene and was carrying a concealed gun, according to the sheriff’s office.

(Durham County Sheriff’s Office)

Holder is charged with:

Manufacture/Sell/Deliver/Possession of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a park

Carrying a concealed gun

Deputies said he also had two counts of failure to appear in a previous drug case.

Holder received a $3,500 bond, which he posted and was released.

The next arrest came Thursday night, according to the Durham County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they served a search warrant at a home on the 1700 block of Fletcher’s Chapel Road, where they arrested Leigh Ann Poole.

Poole is charged with:

Trafficking in methamphetamine

Possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver Schedule II controlled substance

Maintain a vehicle or place for a controlled substance

Possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver Schedule IV controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Misdemeanor child abuse

She is currently in the Durham County Detention Center under a $150,000 bond.

(Durham County Sheriff’s Office)

“We appreciate it when residents of Durham County let us know about their concerns regarding illegal activity,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

Anyone who has tips or information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office by calling 919-560-0900.