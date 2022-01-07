Company removes tree from Durham woman’s home for free after seeing her story on CBS 17

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Robin Walker was inside her Durham home Monday morning when gusty winds blew a massive tree onto the top of her house.

“That was my most traumatic experience,” Walker said. “The tree broke, it hit me across the left side, I had scratches on my face and on my arm.”

Walker was able to crawl to safety and escaped with cuts and scrapes.

But on Thursday morning, Walker told CBS 17 she was having a hard time finding a company to remove the tree from her Geer Street home at a price she could afford.

“I’m thankful for my life, I just need help to try to rebuild,” Walker said Thursday.

Minutes after her story aired on CBS 17 on Thursday, our newsroom received a call from Michael’s Tree Service. The owner of the company said he would remove the tree from her home for free.

“I saw it a couple of days ago on the news,” said Michael Bryant, owner of Michael’s Tree Service in Durham. “I figured I’d call you guys and see if I could come and give a helping hand is all.”

On Friday morning, Bryant and his crew came out and started removing the tree from Walker’s home.

“Mr. Mike told me he’d be here at 10 o’clock and he was here 20 minutes early,” Walker said.

While Michael’s Tree Service was removing the tree, another company, Da’Joneses Tree Removal Service, LLC, showed up and also offered to help.

“It’s amazing because the community came and the community stood tall,” Walker said. “These were people that were right up the street, and I never knew it.”

Michael’s Tree Service removed the tree from Walker’s home in 30 minutes.

“The Lord gave me good health and strength to be able to help somebody, I’d do it all over again if I had to,” Bryant said.

Now Walker said she can get to her things and start working to rebuild her home.

“When I thought I was out here alone I wasn’t, my cries were heard,” Walker said. “They have shown me what it’s like to be a part of a great community.”

Several other folks reached out to CBS 17 offering to help Walker.

Walker said she still needs help rebuilding her home.

If you would like to help her or make a donation, visit her GoFundMe page.