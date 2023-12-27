DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Fourteen homeless people boarded a school bus from Fayetteville that dropped them off at the Durham Rescue Mission a week ago.

A representative with the Fayetteville Police Department secured the bus to take those individuals to Durham.

“It was kind of complete chaos,” Fayetteville Freedom For All Founder Lisette Rodriguez said.

Four of those people have already left the Durham shelter and Orlando Pone is one of them. He took a public bus to Raleigh where he managed to obtain enough money for a Greyhound ticket back to Fayetteville. CBS 17 spoke with him on Monday before he went back.

“We basically [are] forced to stay here against our will, because we have no way back,” Pone said.

Some felt like they didn’t receive enough information about where they were going in Durham.

Rodriguez said that City Council member Mario Benavente picked up three of the people who left the Durham Rescue Mission. Her organization made contact with some of the people who wanted to go back, so she posted a question on her Instagram account asking if anyone could pick them up.

“There would’ve been an additional five people who would’ve been stranded in Durham, because five people actually got off the bus after we started asking questions and after some information came to light,” Rodriguez said.

Some, like Pone, didn’t see the mission as the right fit for them. He said he slept on a mat for the first few days without bunks available. And Pone wasn’t happy with his role.

“I got a job ASAP and that doesn’t make sense,” he said.

That’s because clients staying at the Durham Rescue Mission are assigned tasks.

“If they’re going to live here, they’re going to be productive,” Durham Rescue Mission CEO Rob Tart told CBS 17 about the shelter’s clients last Thursday. “They’re going to be assigned a chore and they’re going to be productive. They’re going to do something. They’re not just going to lay around.”

According to Rodriguez, who was there when the bus originally left Fayetteville, the flyer that was advertised to the homeless population said there would be no transportation provided back from Durham. That’s why her organization stepped in.

“I would like to see [Fayetteville] contact these individuals and offer to transport them back to Fayetteville if they would like,” Rodriguez said.