DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Solar energy for millions of low-income households is exactly what Congresswoman Valerie Foushee (D-NC) and the Environmental Protection agency are trying to bring to millions of households.

Through the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund’s “Solar For All” Competition, they’re working to provide solar energy to low income and disadvantage communities.

The fund awards 60 grants to states, municipalities and eligible nonprofits.

A solar panel in the Research Triangle Park. (Brea Hollingsworth/CBS 17)

Congresswoman Val Foushee. (Brea Hollingsworth/CBS 17)

Foushee says bringing solar energy to communities is important, especially as paying for energy sources can be a burden.

“Low-income families spend about nine percent of their income paying for energy sources,” said Congresswoman Foushee. “If you have to spend part of that on housing, part of that on education, part of that on food and then a large part of it on energy then those choice that you make on how you spend on that income become very difficult.”

Those interested in applying must submit a notice of intent.

The filing deadlines are listed here:

States, District of Columbia, Puerto Rico– July 31, 2023

Territories, Municipalities and eligible nonprofit recipients– August 14, 2023

Tribal governments and Intertribal Consorita– August 28, 2023.

Application packages must be submitted by September 26, 2023 through grants.gov. You can find more information here.