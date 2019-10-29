Construction underway in effort to raise Durham’s infamous ‘can opener’ bridge

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Construction crews began work Tuesday morning to raise Durham’s infamous “can opener” another few inches, potentially preventing future “victims” from having their truck’s roof ripped off.

The North Carolina Railroad Overpass at Gregson Street, better known as the “can opener” or the “11 foot 8 bridge,” for years had ripped the tops off of numerous trucks that didn’t heed warning signs and instead barreled underneath a too-short bridge.

There were signs and flashing lights warning drivers that there was only 11 feet 8 inches of clearance under the railroad overpass. That wasn’t enough for nearly 150 truck drivers in just the last decade — and they paid a price.

Jurgen Henn, who works nearby, saw the crashes happen so frequently, he installed cameras in April 2008. Since then, he’s uploaded videos of 147 crashes. Millions of people around the world have watched his videos on his website, 11foot8.com.

“Some people find it pretty amusing. There’s probably a good dose of schadenfreude there,” he said. “People are curious about the weirdest things.”

He even sells scrap pieces of metal from the trucks damaged in the crashes on his website.

Construction will see the bridge get raised less than a foot.

“The Gregson Street Bridge rehabilitation will involve raising the bridge to increase the roadway clearance from 11’8” to 12’4” for the purpose of improving safety for the community while reducing the threat of damage resulting from vehicle strikes. The additional eight inches will maximize the increased clearance without affecting the grade of adjoining track on each side of the bridge. This is a $500,000 project that is funded solely by NCRR,” wrote Jim Kessler, vice president of engineering for the North Carolina Railroad Company, in an email to CBS 17.

Henn said he’s optimistic the increased clearance under the bridge will improve safety. He says he initially started posting the videos in an effort to raise awareness.

“I think it’ll help. I think it’s a big improvement,” he said.

The Durham Transportation Department released information on road closures and detours due to the work.

According to DTD, southbound Gregson through traffic will need to use Morgan Street, Main Street, Buchanan Boulevard and Chapel Hill Street. Brightleaf Square businesses and parking will still be accessible from Gregson Street while the construction is underway.

If you need to access the Wexford/Chesterfield parking garage on W. Pettigrew Street, you will need to use Chapel Hill Street, Duke Street, Memorial Street, and then turn right on Gregson Street (which will be a temporary two-way street) and then turn left at the temporary all-way stop at Pettigrew Street.

According to DTD, driver and emergency vehicles will be able to drive on the gravel portion of Pettigrew Street between Duke and Gregson streets as an alternate route to the deck.

Construction is supposed to last until at least Nov. 5.

The Peace Street Bridge in downtown Raleigh is still tearing tops off of trucks if you’re a fan of that sort of thing.

