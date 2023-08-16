A broken power pole with lines on the ground in Durham after the storm Tuesday. Photo from Durham Fire Dept.

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Multiple cooling stations have opened in Durham following Tuesday’s severe thunderstorms that knocked out power for tens of thousands of residents.

Except for Bragtown Branch Library, which does not have power, and the Stanford L. Warren Branch, which is closed for renovations, all Durham County Library locations are cooling centers, Durham County said in a news release Wednesday.

They are now open during normal business hours, which are from 9:30 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday and 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday through Saturday.

Locations of cooling centers are:

Durham County Main Library, 300 N. Roxboro St.

East Regional Library, 211 Lick Creek Lane

North Regional Library, 221 Milton Road

South Regional Library, 4505 S. Alston Ave.

Southwest Regional Library, 3605 Shannon Road

City of Durham Weaver Street Recreation Center, 3000 E. Weaver St. (open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.)

East, North, South, and Southwest Regional Libraries are open and cooling, but have no public phones or internet, the county said. The Main Library is open with phone and internet.

Parking at the Main Library is limited, but a new parking garage is open across the street.

While library locations typically have a strict no-food policy in place inside buildings, residents may bring in beverages at this time. Snacks for small children and adults with health complications are also being allowed.