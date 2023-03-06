RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – More than two months after the shooting death of a Durham man, the Durham Police Department has announced the arrest of a suspect.

Shortly after 2 a.m. on Jan. 27, officers responded to the 100 block of West Knox Street. Upon arrival, police said they found 41-year-old Shakida Rivers who had been shot.

Rivers was taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Shawn Leroy Butler, 25, of Durham has now been charged with murder and possession of firearm by convicted felon.

Butler was already in custody at the Durham County Jail since Feb. 6, on a federal detainer for charges stemming from a weapons violation, police said.

After the shooting, police put crime scene tape up around a parking area for Duke Park. At least four evidence markers — typically used to denote the location of spent shell casings — were visible at the scene.

Anyone with more information about this case is asked to call Investigator M. Evans at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29336 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.