Coronavirus cases jump by 147 in Durham County after counting cases at federal prison, officials say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham County officials Tuesday reported an increase of 147 COVID-19 cases in the county after counting coronavirus cases at the Butner Federal Prison, part of which is located in Durham County.

Officials also reported one new death in Durham County, bringing the total deaths to 17, according to a news release.

“The resident was over 65 years old and had multiple underlying health conditions,” the news release said about the person who died.

RELATED: Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak in NC

Durham County now has 712 COVID-19 cases.

“Of the cases added today, more than 95% of these cases are associated with a COVID-19 outbreak at the Butner Correctional Facilities located within Durham County,” the news release said.

Most of the federal prison is located within Granville County, just west of Butner. However, FMC Butner, which is the medical center for the prison, is just within the Durham County line.

The prison has 221 confirmed coronavirus cases — including staff and inmates — as of Tuesday, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons website.

There have been five deaths from COVID-19 linked to the prison.

There are currently 4,621 inmates at the five Butner prison facilities.

More headlines from CBS17.com: