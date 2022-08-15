DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — On July 18 the Durham Police Department arrested 29-year-old Christian Davis for six armed robberies that took place throughout the city earlier in the month.

On Monday, CBS 17 acquired the warrant that detailed three of those robberies, including one off of Guess Road, where Davis was a former employee.

During an interview, Davis admitted to robbing several gas stations between July 4-14, the warrant said. The warrant also said Davis detailed the robberies, his execution plan and other details not seen on security tapes.

Including an encounter at a OneStop gas station on July 5.

Davis said in his interview that “he could have shot the clerk when she pressed the panic button, but that he chose not to,” the warrant said.

The warrant said Davis did not elaborate on the situation or statement.

During the interview Davis admitted to robbing the Shell Station in the 100 block of West Cornwallis Road on July 4, the OneStop on July 5, and a BP station in the 2500 block of Chapel Hill Boulevard on July 14.

Police discovered he admitted to being armed during the robberies and that he stole money — although unsure of the amount — during the crimes.

Following Davis’ interviews, Durham police charged him with robbery with a dangerous weapon for two of the robberies from the warrant.

CBS 17 previously reported Davis has cumulative charges of four counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony possession of a Schedule II drug, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held at the Durham County Jail on a $350,000 secured bond.

Judith Retana contributed to this article.