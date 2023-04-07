DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people and their dog are trapped by high water around their home in Durham Friday afternoon, fire officials said.

As of 4:30 p.m., the pair are inside their home in the 1200 block of South Street, according to the Durham Fire Department.

Durham fire crews plan to deploy a boat to move the couple out of the house, which has about 4 feet of water blocking the front of the home, according to Durham Fire Division Chief David Swain.

Swain said the front yard is flooded in the area from the front door of the home to the street.

Photo by Virgil Price/CBS 17

There are no injuries at this time.