COVID-19 testing lines getting longer now that it’s easier to get tested in NC

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Since you can now get a COVID-19 test without a doctor’s order, we’re seeing longer lines at testing sites in the Triangle.

The lines were long Thursday morning outside the Walgreens on Guess Road in Durham.

The line was wrapped around the corner earlier on Thursday and by noon, some had been waiting to get tested for hours.

Walgreens has offered tests at the Guess Road location since May 1. Lines have gotten longer since state leaders said people no longer need a doctor’s note to get a test.

Most of the people who spoke with CBS 17 Thursday morning said they didn’t have an appointment and some showed up as early as 6 a.m. to get tested. Many of them said they don’t have any symptoms but want to get tested just to make sure they’re virus-free.

EB Bartlett, from Wilmington, said he wants to make sure he doesn’t have it before he sees his kids.

“I just want to see my kids and so I’ll do whatever I have to do for that,” he said. “You know because I just traveled internationally, certainly I want to be safe for other people as well.”

Walgreens said they have an ample amount of COVID-19 tests available but they’re still encouraging people to make an appointment.

