COVID treatments becoming easier for high risk patients to get, Duke doctor says

FILE – A doctor holds a Regeneron monoclonal antibody infusion bag during a news conference Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021 at a hospital in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. On Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, the Food and Drug Administration said COVID-19 antibody drugs from Regeneron and Eli Lilly should no longer be used because they are unlikely to work against the dominant omicron variant. (Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, File)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — As coronavirus variants continue to emerge, scientists are working to make sure treatments keep up.

“There is this sort of evolutionary fight playing out in real-time,” explained Dr. Cameron Wolfe, a Duke infectious disease specialist.

The government just purchased hundreds of thousands of doses of a new monoclonal antibody treatment.

“A key difference is it is active against omicron and seems to be active against omicron’s subvariants,” noted Wolfe.

He added that the antibody treatment doctors are currently using may not work against the subvariant known as BA.2 or “stealth omicron,” which has taken over in parts of Europe.

“I think this purchase by the federal government is designed to say ‘we need to have options ready’ if that variant becomes a dominant player here as well,” said Wolfe.

Drugmaker, Novartis, recently submitted data to the FDA for its antiviral drug, which was tested at Duke in hospitalized patients but did not show a benefit. However, Wolfe says patients may see a more significant benefit if the drug is taken sooner in their illness.

“It’s very clear that the timing of when you give antiviral products like this makes a big difference,” Wolfe said. “The postulation here is if this is given early enough, it may help the most severe symptoms of COVID be averted, whereas, if you’re already in the hospital perhaps that ship has sailed.”

As drugmakers continue to look for new treatments, Wolfe says the drugs we have to fight COVID, including antiviral pills, are becoming easier for high-risk patients to get.

“They’re much more available, so whereas a month ago we were really restricting them to heavily immunosuppressed people, pregnant women for example, now it’s really anyone who has substantial comorbidities or severe illness,” he explained.

That doesn’t mean everyone who gets COVID-19 needs them. Wolfe says they’re most beneficial to people who are unvaccinated or have multiple risk factors.

If you are at high risk, you’ll need a prescription from your doctor who can decide which treatment, if any, is right for you.

The state health department has a list of locations where you can find those treamtents here.

