NCDOT photo of the traffic backups caused by the crash at 10 a.m. Monday.

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One lane of I-85 southbound closed for about 30 minutes on Tuesday morning following a vehicle crash at the Cole Mill Road exit.

According to the NCDOT, this caused a major delay to traffic from approximately 9:55 a.m. to 10:20 a.m. The right shoulder from mile markers 172-173 remains closed as all lanes return to normal.