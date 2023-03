DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A crash closed a section of Durham’s N.C. 147 on Wednesday, according to police.

Police reported just before 7:55 a.m. on Wednesday that the southbound part of the highway at Briggs Avenue was closed.

Police said a vehicle was overturned and one person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

While police closed the area, drivers were being diverted off the highway and onto the South Briggs Avenue exit before being allowed back onto N.C. 147 South.