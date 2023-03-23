DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — An incident closed fours of five lanes on I-40 Thursday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

A CBS 17 crew at the scene in Durham County said the incident appeared to be the result of a multi-car wreck and backups were spanning approximately two miles as of 10 a.m.

Starting around 9:33 a.m., NCDOT said four of the left-most lanes were closed on I-40 East near Exit 282 and Page Road.

Only one lane remained open.

By 10:21 a.m., NCDOT had opened another lane and said only three lanes remained closed.

NCDOT reported that impact to traffic was high.

They estimate all lanes will reopen by about 12:33 p.m.

Durham police and Durham fire crews were seen responding just after 9:45 a.m.

CBS 17 has reached out for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.