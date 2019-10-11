Crash closes all but 1 lane on I-85 north at US 70 in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A wreck on Interstate 85 near U.S. 70 Friday afternoon closed all but one lane heading north on the interstate, officials said.

The crash was reported just after 5:20 p.m. on I-85 just before the interchange with U.S. 70, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

In images from the scene, one car could be seen on its roof and an ambulance was nearby.

The left lane was the only lane open until about 6 p.m. when an additional lane opened, according to NCDOT. Another lane reopened around 6:30 p.m.

There were traffic back-ups approaching the area stretching back to Avondale Drive, according to traffic cameras.

The highway was scheduled to completely reopen by 6:23 p.m., according to officials. As of 6:50 p.m., the road appeared to reopen, according to traffic cameras in the area.

