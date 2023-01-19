DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — All lanes of I-40 West are closed near Exit 283 toward I-540 in Durham County on Thursday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

NCDOT reported that all four lanes were closed around 10:59 a.m. because of the crash.

They advised drivers to use an alternate route.

By 12:04 p.m., NCDOT said only three lanes were closed.

NCDOT said the road is expected to fully reopen by 2 p.m.

NCDOT’s traffic cameras showed multiple fire trucks responding to the scene. The cameras also show what appears to be a larger vehicle overturned on the side of the highway.

(NCDOT)

This is a developing story. Check back for details.