DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A crash has closed all lanes of Interstate-40 east at U.S. 15/501 which is also called Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard in Durham.

The incident happened just after 4:20 p.m., according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Emergency responders are on scene. Video from the scene appeared to show a car drove from the overpass area down a steep hill and then onto the interstate.

Further information was not immediately available.

Motorists should avoid the area and find an alternate route.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said the highway should be clear by 9 p.m.