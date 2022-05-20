DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A traffic collision in the southbound lanes of Interstate-85 in Durham County is causing heavy delays early Friday afternoon.

The collision occurred just after 1 p.m. near mile marker 197/E. Club Boulevard, the state Department of Transportation said.

Law enforcement had the southbound lanes of I-85 closed until 1:30 p.m. when one lane reopened.

A CBS 17 crew spotted a dump truck and tractor-trailer on their sides on the shoulder while images from the scene show barriers in the median ripped in half.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area as backups in the southbound lanes extend more than two miles to near Red Mill Road.

CBS 17 has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story as it develops.