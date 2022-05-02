DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A vehicle crash closed all lanes of Interstate 85 northbound near Durham for more than an hour Monday night, officials said.

The wreck was reported just after 8:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes at mile marker 179, which is near East Club Boulevard in Durham, according to the NCDOT.

From an NCDOT traffic camera at the scene, vehicles were seen being routed off I-85 at the East Club Boulevard exit.

Traffic was backed up about a half-mile from the crash scene, according to NCDOT traffic map data. A traffic camera showed one car that appeared to be damaged in the median.

There’s no word on injuries or what caused the crash.

The travel lanes reopened around 9:40 p.m., but the exit ramp in the area was closed.