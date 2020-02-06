DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A section of North Carolina Highway 54 in Durham County was closed Thursday morning due to a crash, according to law enforcement officials.
The crash, which occurred around 5 a.m., involved what appears to be a motorcycle, according to a CBS 17 crew on scene.
Durham police responded to the scene at N.C. 54 and T.W. Alexander Drive because it’s located on the city-county line, but police said the Durham County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina State Highway Patrol are now investigating the crash.
Officials have not said if the crash was fatal or what led to the wreck.
Highway 54 at T.W. Alexander Drive was closed for around 90 minutes.
This story will be updated as it develops.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Thursday Fur-cast | February 6
- Major section of NC-54 in Durham County reopens following crash
- NCDOT repaints faded lines on busy I-40 interchange in Cary after CBS 17 report
- CBS 17 Cares | Garner Volunteer Fire-Rescue
- NC State alum Christina Koch and ISS crew land in Kazakhstan
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now