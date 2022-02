DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A major roadway in Durham will be closed for several hours Friday due to a serious crash, police said.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the crash happened on N.C. 54 just before 12:45 p.m. Police said the highway is shut down between Fayetteville and Boulder roads.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.

No other information was immediately available.