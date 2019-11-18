Crash closes NC 55 in Durham; could cause morning commute delays, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police say that a key road is closed because of a crash and that the closure could cause problems with the Monday morning commute.

Police said at 7:20 p.m. Sunday that South Alston Avenue/N.C. 55 is closed between Linwood Avenue and Cox Avenue after a crash that happened around 6 p.m.

Two vehicles collided and knocked down a power pole during the wreck just south of the Durham Freeway/N.C. 147, Durham police said.

There are no serious injuries.

“The road is expected to be blocked for several hours and this closure may affect the morning commute,” the news release from Durham police said.

