I-85 south reopens in Durham after crash

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The southbound side of Interstate 85 was closed in northeast Durham after a crash Tuesday afternoon, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened shortly after 3 p.m. just south of exit 180, which is Glen School Road, an alert from the North Carolina Department of Transportation said.

The road reopened less than an hour later. CBS 17 has reached out to the NCSHP for more information.

