Crash in Durham closes Mangum Street near downtown

Durham County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo from Durham Fire Department.

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A crash involving a tractor-trailer has closed a key road near downtown Durham Friday night, officials say.

The wreck was reported by Durham fire officials around 6:30 p.m.

Officials said Mangum Street would be closed for most of Friday night at the intersection with Corporation and Cleveland streets.

The wreck happened when the driver of a tractor-trailer was turning and hit a utility pole, according to Durham Fire  Division Chief Jeff Roberts.

Photos posted by Durham fire officials showed the damaged trailer from the tractor-trailer that hit the corner utility pole.

The utility pole appears to be snapped in half and is hanging by wires, according to photos from the scene. Part of the pole is on top of the tractor-trailer, according to the photos.

Just after 8 p.m., Roberts said Duke Energy workers told him the intersection would be closed all night.

CBS 17 has reached out to Durham police for more details.

Photo from Durham Fire Department.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories