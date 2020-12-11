Crash involving tractor trailer, car closes northbound lanes of I-85 near Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A crash involving a tractor-trailer and a car closed northbound lanes of Interstate 85 in Durham County Thursday evening, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
The North Carolina Department of Transportation issued an alert about the crash and closure shortly after 6:30 p.m. it happened on I-85 north near exit 183 for Redwood Road, which is north of the City of Durham.
Drivers are asked to follow the directions of on-scene law enforcement.
This story will be updated as more information is released.
