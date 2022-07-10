DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol says they’ve closed the westbound lanes of I-40 after a crash near Durham Sunday afternoon.

NCSHP Troop C says the crashed happened around 1:10 p.m. near the 15-501 exit.

They expect delays until at least 4 p.m.

As of 1:30 p.m., traffic appears to be backed up for about one mile.

Durham police says occurred on I-40 westbound between Old Chapel Hill Rd. and Farrington Rd. Drivers are asked to avoid this area and use an alternate route.

There is no information on what caused the crash.