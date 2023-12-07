DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A part of N.C. Highway 98 in Durham is closed in both directions following a crash on Thursday evening.

According to North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred on the roadway near Interstate 885.

Our CBS 17 crew on scene said the crash happened next to the Budget Inn on Holloway Street, just before the entrance ramp to I-885.

Officials said drivers should avoid the area at this time, and the roadway may be closed for a while.

No word yet on any injuries or what caused the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.