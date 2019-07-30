Crash takes down power lines in Durham, knocks out power to 2,000 customers

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are investigating a crash that knocked down a power pole and cut power to around 2,000 people Tuesday morning.

According to police, officers responded to a crash with lines down at University Drive near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at approximately 3:12 a.m.

Police said a vehicle was traveling southwest on University Drive when it hit a power pole and knocked down power lines.

According to Duke Energy, 1,918 customers were without power in the area as of 6 a.m. By 7 a.m., that number was down to 703 and 309 by 8:45 a.m., but power isn’t expected to be restored until noon.

A new pole was brought to the scene at 8:30 a.m. and installation began shortly after.

Two people were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The road is currently closed in the area.

It’s not clear at this time if charges will be filed in the crash.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now