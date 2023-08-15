DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Various crashes involving 32 cars amid severe thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon closed Interstate 40 in Durham, causing at least 3 miles of traffic back-ups.

Reported around 5:40 p.m., the wrecks initially closed all westbound traffic on I-40 near N.C. 751 just before the exit for the Streets at Southpoint shopping mall. One lane reopened about 30 minutes later.

A car stuck under a tractor-trailer along with at least 10 other cars in a crash beside that. NCDOT images

One of the various crashes involved a car wedged under the trailer of a tractor-trailer, images from the scene showed. A lane over from that crash were 11 cars that appeared to be in a chain-reaction wreck.

The I-40 crashes as viewed heading from the first one to the last one. Photo contributed to CBS 17

The wrecks happened near mile marker 276 just west of the Fayetteville Road exit.

Another image from the scene showed a wall of traffic stopped with about a dozen cars in various crashes stopped on the highway or just off to the side.

An hour after the wrecks were reported, Durham police said 32 vehicles were involved and I-40 west was still closed. Durham police said drivers should find an alternate route.

The N.C. Department of Transportation said the highway would not be clear until about 7 p.m.

Various wrecks on I-40 on Tuesday afternoon. NCDOT image

There’s no word about any injuries from the crashes.

The Durham Police Department will be investigating the crashes. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said troopers will be assisting in the response to the wrecks.