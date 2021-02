DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The Durham VA Hospital has reopened after a “credible external threat” led to a lockdown Wednesday afternoon, spokesperson Yves-Marie Applewhite said.

The Durham VA Police Chief was notified of the threat by local law enforcement. The hospital was placed on full lockdown for about an hour and a half until the threat was investigated and cleared, Applewhite said.

“There were no injuries to our Veterans or employees,” Applewhite said.