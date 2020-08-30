Crews clean-up in Durham after vandalism during protest march

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Part of Sunday morning was spent cleaning damage after protests in Durham lead to vandalism.

A bridal shop and the Durham County Detention Center were among areas targeted by vandals.

“Usually I try to prevent things like that because protesting is supposed to be a peaceful based on your mission of what you’re doing,” said Moses Edwards.

Edwards cleaned up broken glass Sunday outside of Tre Bella Bridal shop on East Main Street.

“The youth get a little excited. Some of them are up and becoming. They want to be apart of something. Some of them want attention. I look at them as attention grabbers when they are destroying stuff,” said Edwards.

Edwards is homeless and says he stays outside an nearby office, and wanted to help his neighbors.

“This is basically my community,” he said.

Broken windows at the Durham County Detention Center were boarded up Sunday. The building was spray painted with graffiti Saturday night. A security officer’s vehicle was also damaged.

Despite the vandalism, Saturday’s protests remained largely peaceful. A total of five businesses were damaged and vandals also set a trash receptacle on fire, Durham police said.

Rachel Price, the owner of Tre Bella Bridal, says the damage to her store was minimal.

“As much as we are disappointed in the damage to the store, we 100 percent support Black Lives Matter protests, a world that is safe, welcoming and where everyone can work and be supported to be their best selves,” said Price.

During the protests, police officers hung back at least a couple of blocks from demonstrators.

The city of Durham did not have a curfew Saturday night. There were no arrests, police said.

