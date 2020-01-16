Crews find high levels of carbon monoxide in stoves at another Durham public housing complex

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — On Wednesday, crews found high levels of carbon monoxide emitting from stoves in multiple apartments at the Hoover Road public housing complex in Durham.

The Durham Housing Authority decided to inspect the units at Hoover Road after more than 300 people were evacuated from the McDougald Terrace public housing complex earlier this month due to problems with carbon monoxide.

Durham Housing officials said that the gas stoves played a factor in the high levels of carbon monoxide at McDougald Terrace that sent more than a dozen people to the hospital.

As a precaution, Durham Housing officials decided to inspect all of the public housing complexes that have gas appliances.

Those apartment complexes include Hoover Road, Edgemont Elms, Laurel Oaks, Oxford Manor, and Club Boulevard.







Crews started inspecting the apartments at Hoover Road on Tuesday and continued inspecting through Wednesday.

Durham Housing officials could not confirm on Wednesday how many apartments had high levels of carbon monoxide emitting from the stoves at Hoover Road, but CBS 17 saw multiple stoves being taken away from the apartments.

Azaria Lunsford lives at Hoover Road and she told CBS 17 that crews found high levels of carbon monoxide coming from her stove.

“I don’t feel secure at all,” Azaria Lunsford said. “There’s no way that we should be living like this.”

The Durham Housing Authority delivered a new stove to Lunsford the same day, but she said she still does not feel safe staying at her apartment.

“I would think that they would evacuate us until they’re able to test everybody’s apartment,” Lunsford said. “You gave me a new stove, you’re trying to tell me that my house is safe and clear and I just don’t believe it.”

Crews also found high levels of carbon monoxide coming from Kaya Bowling’s brand new stove that she has only had for two months.

She said she is thankful that crews were able to find this before she and her two children got sick, but she said something should have been done about this before now.

“If this stuff didn’t happen at McDougald Terrace, we still probably would have been sitting here like sitting ducks,” Bowling said. “Who else’s child could’ve been sick after this? It’s shocking.”

DHA’s CEO Anthony Scott said on Tuesday that evacuations are not planned for the Hoover Road apartment complex, but he said that does not mean that won’t happen later.

