Crews rescue person trapped in elevator on Duke University campus

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham fire crews rescued a person trapped in an elevator on the Duke University campus Friday morning.

The incident was reported around 6:30 a.m. at Wallace Wade Stadium on the Duke campus, according to a news release from Durham fire crews.

Crews set up a system of ropes to lower a firefighter down to the elevator car, which had stalled.

The firefighter then opened the top of the elevator car and helped the trapped person.

The person who was rescued was put in a harness and pulled up 40 feet to safety.

It’s not known how long the person was trapped in the elevator. No other information was provided by Durham fire officials.

