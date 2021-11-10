Crews to break ground Wednesday on Durham’s new Northern High School

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The Durham Public School system will officially begin the construction of a new high school today at 1 p.m.

The new school, Northern High School, will replace the existing one of the same name constructed in 1953.

It will be built at a new location and will be a three-story, 290,000-square-foot building and located at 4622 N. Roxboro Road. This was the winning location, out of 13 possibilities, as it was deemed the most suitable for the building, Durham Public School’s website said.

The new school will provide 85 teaching spaces, Career and Technical Education (CTE) offerings, and an auditorium with full performing arts educational spaces, the website said.

Additionally, the three-story classroom wing will be connected to the gymnasiums, auditorium, performing arts, and CTE areas with a two-story collaborative commons and student dining area, including a learning stair and Culinary Arts café.

The budget for the new Northern High School is set at $96,016,315.

The new high school will break ground Wednesday and will welcome students for the fall semester of 2023.

