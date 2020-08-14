Crews to permanently close Durham street near US-70/NC-98

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A Durham Street near the U.S. Route 70/N.C. Highway 98 interchange is closing for good Friday afternoon.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, Herbert Street south of N.C. 98, also known as Holloway Street, is closing at 3 p.m. Friday.

The permanent closure is part of the East End Connector Project and is so that crews can accommodate the widening of Holloway Street and the improved interchange with U.S. 70.

Drivers will instead use Hardee and Liberty streets to access Herbert south of Holloway Street. The northern portion of Herbert Street, which gives drivers access to the motel, will remain open.

The East End Connector project is estimated to be completed by the end of the year and will provide an interstate link between Interstate 85 and the Durham Freeway.

