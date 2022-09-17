DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police say there is a criminal investigation at an apartment complex in south Durham.

Get crime updates in your inbox – Sign up for CBS 17’s Crime Tracker newsletter

Saturday morning around 2 a.m., police were seen at Triangle Place Apartments on the 2800 block of Bainbridge Drive.

That’s in south Durham off of Cornwallis Road.

Durham police told CBS 17 it is a criminal investigation, but would not give further details.

The Durham Police Department’s mobile command center was at the scene and forensics investigators were processing the scene.

  • (Crystal Price/CBS 17)
  • (Crystal Price/CBS 17)
  • (Crystal Price/CBS 17)

CBS 17 has reached out for more information. Check back for details.