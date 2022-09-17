DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police say there is a criminal investigation at an apartment complex in south Durham.

Saturday morning around 2 a.m., police were seen at Triangle Place Apartments on the 2800 block of Bainbridge Drive.

That’s in south Durham off of Cornwallis Road.

Durham police told CBS 17 it is a criminal investigation, but would not give further details.

The Durham Police Department’s mobile command center was at the scene and forensics investigators were processing the scene.

CBS 17 has reached out for more information. Check back for details.