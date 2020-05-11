Cumberland, Durham counties report new COVID-19 deaths

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham and Cumberland county officials reported new deaths linked to the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday.

Cumberland County officials said two people died from complications from COVID-19 while Durham County authorities reported one new death.

There were 23 new cases reported in Cumberland County while Durham County had 11 new coronavirus cases, news releases from each county said.

The person who died in Durham was over 65 and had multiple underlying health conditions, officials said.

One person who died in Cumberland County was over 80 and the other was over 90. They both had underlying medical conditions, according to officials.

In Durham County, there were no new COVID-19 cases at the site of four existing outbreaks at congregated living facilities, such as nursing homes.

Cumberland County has 391 coronavirus cases while Durham County has 897.

Eleven people have died in Cumberland County. In Durham County, 35 people have died from COVID-19 complications.

