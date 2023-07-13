RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham County District Attorney Satana Deberry will not pursue charges against two officers who shot a man they said rammed into a patrol car.

On Jan. 12, police said 21-year-old Ahmmon Fishe was being sought by police after they suspected he was driving a car stolen out of Greensboro. Fishe was initially able to get away from officers but he was found asleep in a car later that morning.

While attempting to get away from police again, officer said he backed into an unoccupied Durham police vehicle and another person’s car. In a release, Deberry said Fishe then put the car into drive and drove in the direction of where multiple DPD officers were standing.

The DA said officers Richard Villareal Gamboa, Jr. and Brittany Nicole Vasquez both fired their weapons striking Fishe in the shoulder and arm.

“Through written statements provided by their lawyers, both Officers said they feared threat of imminent harm to themselves and the other officers at the scene. Their accounts were corroborated by NCSBI interviews of the other officers on scene,” the DA’s release said. Deberry said Fishe corroborated the account as well.

Deberry said her office determined the officers were reasonable in their belief that they were in imminent danger of imminent deadly physical force as Fishe drove towards them.

“Therefore, it is my conclusion that there is insufficient evidence to support the filing of criminal charges,” Deberry announced.

Following his eventual release from the hospital, Fishe was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, and resist, delay, or obstruct.

Both officers have been investigated by the district attorney for a previous shooting that left one man dead.

Exactly one year before this incident, police confirmed to CBS 17 that Vasquez and Gamboa were the same officers that shot 51-year-old Charles Piquet after a stabbing a Circle K store clerk on Jan. 12, 2022. Deberry cleared them of that shooting in June 2022.